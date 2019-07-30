Pay raises approved for Lubbock-Cooper teachers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Teachers in Lubbock-Cooper ISD will be seeing an increase on their paychecks following approved changes by the LCISD Board of Trustees.
The district-wide average teacher pay increase is just over 8%, varying based on the new state-issued teacher salary schedule. Teachers on state salary steps 1-5 will receive an average 5.68% raise while teachers on salary step 6 and higher will receive an average 8.71% raise.
The starting salary for a Lubbock-Cooper ISD teacher is now $40,000, according to a release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD.
In their statement, LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant said Lubbock-Cooper teachers are experts in their field:
“Simply put, they are the very best at what they do. These are individuals who don’t just educate, but advocate for, encourage, and nurture our children. I can assure you, they are not in this for the paycheck or the thanks. However, we are so grateful for legislative provisions that will allow us to more appropriately compensate them for the life-changing work they do. This has been a long time coming,” said Bryant.
The release also states the LCISD Board of Trustees approved a 3% pay increase for teaching assistants, clerical staff, bus drivers, maintenance staff, custodial staff, and administrators.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.