Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a 4-5 season, the Lorenzo Hornets buzz into 2019 with a new head coach as Isiah Archer comes in from Southland to lead the pigskin program.
“We’re excited to get out there. We got a bunch of young kids. We’ve had 18 come out for summer workouts. I think we have some talent and speed.”
Lorenzo is in Class 1A Division I District 5 with Happy, Hart, Nazareth and Petersburg.
“we just want to establish our base and get some stuff started and maybe grow something that hasn’t been there in a while.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.