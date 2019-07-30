Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets

Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets
By Pete Christy | July 29, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a 4-5 season, the Lorenzo Hornets buzz into 2019 with a new head coach as Isiah Archer comes in from Southland to lead the pigskin program.

“We’re excited to get out there. We got a bunch of young kids. We’ve had 18 come out for summer workouts. I think we have some talent and speed.”

Lorenzo is in Class 1A Division I District 5 with Happy, Hart, Nazareth and Petersburg.

“we just want to establish our base and get some stuff started and maybe grow something that hasn’t been there in a while.”

