Police look at number of car burglaries for 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The average American drives 36 miles a day according to carsut.com, so it’s no wonder vehicles can feel like a second home.
Many people leave valuables in their car, thinking that nothing is going to happen to them- often leaving items in plain sight.
And when those items are stolen, it can hit hard.
College student Devon Romero has felt the sting of a car burglary. Five times, in fact.
“After the first time, they broke my window. The second time, I left my door unlocked and everything was gone that was even a little value,” Romero said.
Lubbock Police are always urging citizens to be proactive to prevent these crimes.
"A lot of these can be avoided. In fact, the majority of them can be avoided if people just locked their vehicles and did not leave items in plain sight,” said Captain Ray Mendoza of the Lubbock Police Department.
This advice seems to be working because Lubbock Police numbers show that in the first half of 2018, there were 1,358 cases and in the first half of 2019, there were 1,334. So, there was a slight decline of 24 cases.
Though that number went down slightly, Mendoza says the number of arrests in these cases has gone up. From those arrests, 40 were cleared- or put behind bars- in 2018 whereas 32 were cleared in 2019.
He says that is due to some suspects being responsible for multiple burglaries.
For a city map that shows burglaries in Lubbock, follow the link here.
