Senate approves Wes Hendrix as District Judge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United States Senate has approved James Wesley “Wes” Hendrix as the District Judge for the Northern District of Texas.
Hendrix’s nomination was approved by a vote of 89-1. Senator John Cornyn sent a tweet congratulating Hendrix on his appointment.
Hendrix, a graduate of the University of Chicago who also holds a law degree from University of Texas, was born in Lubbock and attended Lubbock High School.
President Trump nominated Hendrix with three others to fill vacancies in the Northern District of Texas. Hendrix’s nomination came from the recommendations of senators Cruz and Cornyn.
Hendrix previously worked as the assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District Court in Lubbock.
You can read more about Hendrix and the other nominated judges in our related story:
