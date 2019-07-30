Speaker Dennis Bonnen publicly denies he’s targeting 10 Texas House Republicans

Since Sullivan's allegations surfaced Thursday, House members have privately been grappling with how to respond — if at all. A number of members have wondered whether Sullivan, who has long taken shots at Bonnen over his leadership style and politics, is just carrying out his latest attack against the first-term speaker. That skepticism has been emphasized by the fact that Sullivan has refused to release a copy of the letter he said he sent Bonnen and Burrows to reject their offer made at the June 12 meeting. Other members, meanwhile, have privately expressed frustration at how Bonnen and Burrows have responded to the allegations.