UMC re-verified as Level 1 Trauma Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An ad-hoc committee that is part of the American College of Surgeons has re-verified University Medical Center as a Level 1 Trauma Center.
The verification recognizes the UMC’s trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.
Verified trauma centers must meet specific criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance.
UMC was originally designated as a Level 1 Trauma Center in 1993, becoming the first facility in Texas to receive the designation.
