West Texas Ninja falls in American Ninja Warrior Oklahoma City Finals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Tyler Humphrey is known as the West Texas Ninja. Tonight on American Ninja Warrior, he competed in the Oklahoma City Finals. While he ran up the warped wall, on the back half of the course, he completed the salmon ladder that eliminated him last year. However, he got hung up on the clocks and fell in the water ending his second season.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go quite as I wanted it to. I was hoping for a buzzer. You never know what obstacles you are going to get. You have to keep training and now Im waiting for next year.”
Humphrey held a watch party at Obstacle Warrior Kids Lubbock at 117th and Indiana, where he works and trains for the show. Something you might not know about the show, is the actual time he competed on the course in the finals. It was 3am and 38 degrees in Oklahoma City.
Texas Tech law student Brian Burkhardt also completed in the Oklahoma City Finals and he finished in seventh place earning him a spot in the National Finals IN Las Vegas.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.