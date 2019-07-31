Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury unhappy with his look in Madden 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Madden 20 will hit the market on Friday, and some players are already upset about how the video game rates their abilities in a football game. But Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he has an issue with the game as well, and it has nothing to do with his team’s ratings.
“I had seen a bunch of guys kind of getting in their feelings about their rating. And then someone sent me a picture of what I look like on there, so I want to get adjusted on looks rating. So, yeah, I apologize that I thought, ‘Hey, it’s just a video game. Why are you upset?’ 'Cause I saw my picture on there, and I’m not pleased with where we’re at.”
Coach Kingsbury said his Madden character looked like it should be on ‘The Walking Dead.’
Meanwhile, another former Red Raider is probably more than happy with his Madden 20 appearance. Patrick Mahomes will be featured on the cover this year.
Madden 20 will be out August 2, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.