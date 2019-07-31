Consider This: The Community Coverage Tour is a community effort

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last week KCBD celebrated our 2019 Community Coverage Tour broadcasting from the communities of Tahoka, Littlefield, Plains, Petersburg and Shallowater.
Each of your communities welcomed us with great turnouts and we told the stories that make your town a great place to live. We are honored to have been with you.
But five news broadcasts from five different locations in five days is a tremendous logistical undertaking that begins months in advance and requires many visits to each location for site prep and coordination locally.
We move our entire newsroom each day with reporters, technicians, photographers, anchors and more. In one way or another every person at KCBD is involved in making our community coverage tour successful.
Consider this … I want to thank our KCBD employees for their hard work making the 2019 Community Coverage Tour a great success. Your efforts made this year’s tour one of our best ever.
And thank you to the communities of Tahoka, Littlefield, Plains, Petersburg and Shallowater for your hospitality and for showing us what makes your hometown the most special place in the world.
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
