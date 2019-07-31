Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock’s NTS Building will get a $20 million face lift starting this fall as a Kansas City, Kansas and Austin company renovate the building to turn it into livable lofts.
- Living spaces will be in the middle 14 floors, commercial spaces will be available in the first three and the roof of the building will still be used for communication equipment.
- The project is expected to be finished near the end of 2021.
- Read more here: Lubbock’s NTS Tower to be renovated into Metro Tower Lofts
Teachers with Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District will receive, on average, an 8 percent raise.
- Along with the pay raises for teachers, there will also be a 3 percent increase for teaching assistants, clerical staff, bus drivers, maintenance staff, custodial staff and administrators.
- Now in LCISD, teachers salaries will start at $40,000 a year.
- Read more here: Pay raises approved for Lubbock-Cooper teachers
The Lubbock Police Department reports it has arrested 415 children in the past five months for crimes like breaking curfew, theft and criminal mischief.
- In February 49 were arrested, 71 in March, 98 in April, 89 in May, 66 in June and so far this month 42.
- Police say the crimes the children are arrested for are usually not high-profile cases like murder, but are still serious enough for arrest.
- Read more from KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz here: 415 kids arrested by LPD in the past 5 months
Nationally, the buzz words for the first of two nights of Democratic debates were “health care for all,” which was the biggest talking point by the leading candidates in the debate.
- Senator Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren fought off other candidates in pushing their medicare and health care for all program proposals, staying on the hard left.
- Sanders and Warren are leading the pack of Democratic candidates, vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. However, polls show they are still behind front runner Joe Biden.
- Another debate will take place tonight at 8 p.m. on CNN with the remaining Democratic candidates.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’
