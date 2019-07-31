Flying Queens featured at Bullock Texas State History Museum

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Down in our State’s Capital, you will find a display of Flying Queens memorabilia at the Bullock Texas State History Museum.
You will find the display and many other Flying Queens artifacts on the third floor of the Museum.
The artifacts include: the team’s 1955-56 AAU championship trophy and a 1958 score book on loan from WBU. Also included is a warm-up jacket from the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, a jersey worn by former Flying Queen Cherri Rapp, and former coach Harley Redin’s John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
According to the museum's website, the museum annually attracts 225,000 visitors, and "nearly 9 million visitors from around the state and all over the world have explored Texas history and culture at the Bullock Texas State History Museum since it opened in 2001."
For more information on the Bullock Texas State History Museum, and the Flying Queens display, click here.
