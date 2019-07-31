Frenship Board of Trustees Selected as 2019 Honor School Board

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five school boards across Texas are selected as Honor School Boards for the 2019 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards, and the Frenship ISD Board of trustees has been chosen as one of them.
A committee of Texas school superintendents, chaired by Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent Robin Ryan, made the selections based on each school board’s support for educational performance, support for educational improvement projects, commitment to a code of ethics; and maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationships among board members, according to a release from Frenship ISD.
The statement from Frenship says the committee was impressed that the Frenship ISD Board’s commitment to the district’s vision and beliefs has built a culture of support for students, teachers, staff and community.
School boards from Harlingen, Pasadena, Rockwall and Tyler were also selected. All five 2019 Honor Boards are eligible for the 2019 Outstanding School Board award, to be given after a series of interviews at the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Convention in Dallas on September 20, when the Honor Boards and eight regional winners will also be recognized.
The release from Frenship ISD states the FISD Board of Trustees was nominated for the award by Superintendent Michelle McCord.
“Our board demonstrates an unshakeable resolve to accomplish our vision of ‘seeking perfection and capturing excellence’ for every child, every day,” said McCord. “They have a reputation of strong, thoughtful and consistent leadership that is aligned with the community’s values. They honor the past to provide momentum for the future.”
