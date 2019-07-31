Grand jury indicts man on 5 charges of sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted on five counts of sexual assault of a child younger than age 17.
According to the indictment, 29-year-old James Daniel Garza is accused of sexually assaulting a child on January 19, 2019.
The police report says the victim got off work and was not feeling well, so she took NyQuil.
She told police she woke up to Garza assaulting her with his mouth and penis.
She said she was groggy from the medicine she took.
She finally woke up and said Garza told her, “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to.” And texted her that same statement over and over. He also told her, “Don’t tell your mom. Don’t call the cops.” And, “I have kids,” according to the police report.
She said he left and threw up in the bathroom and began crying. He then told her “Please don’t tell nobody. You don’t have to forgive me. Just don’t tell nobody.”
Garza is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a bond of $150,000.
