Heat Wave Continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Wednesday’s high was just short of the century mark in Lubbock, but Thursday and Friday could be higher. With high pressure in control it’s likely that Lubbock and areas to the east of the city will hit or even exceed 100 degrees the next two days. In fact, communities along and east of the Caprock has topped 100 degrees today and will do so for tomorrow and Friday. Lubbock is just far enough to the west to potentially stay below, but very near the triple digit mark.