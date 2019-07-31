Heat Wave Continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Wednesday’s high was just short of the century mark in Lubbock, but Thursday and Friday could be higher. With high pressure in control it’s likely that Lubbock and areas to the east of the city will hit or even exceed 100 degrees the next two days. In fact, communities along and east of the Caprock has topped 100 degrees today and will do so for tomorrow and Friday. Lubbock is just far enough to the west to potentially stay below, but very near the triple digit mark.
Now, for some good news, it will be slightly cooler over the weekend and into next week. As the high pressure moves to the west a weak cold front will move into the region late Friday and Saturday and could drop temps about ten degrees for some areas. That will allow for afternoon highs around 90 degrees in the city this weekend.
Temperatures will rebound by Monday and will return to the mid-90s by next week.
Along with the slight temp change rain chances will increase over the weekend into early week. The front could bring some showers and storms to the South Plains by Saturday with a lingering chance through Monday.
As Tuesday rolls around the chances will drop as the temperatures start climbing.
