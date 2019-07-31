KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Max

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Max, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Max is a 1.5-year-old lab-golden retriever mix.
He loves to play fetch, especially when its out in a park.
Max’s adoption fees for Wednesday, July 31, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
