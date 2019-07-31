Leonard “Bad Boy” Garcia rejuvenated by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview’s Leonard Garcia walked away from his long MMA career that included stops in the UFC and Legacy Fighting Championships. However after five years away, he came back for the Bare Knuckling Fighting Championship.
“I walked away in a way I didn’t want to walk away. When I got an opportunity at this bare knuckle thing, I said I’m going to go out there and give it my best shot.”
In February, Garcia went to Mexico and rebounded from a knockdown to knock out Julian Lane and win the Bare Knuckle Championship Middleweight Title. This sport has rejuvenated the 40 year old’s passion for fighting.
“What got me is how much the punches actually hurt with no gloves on. It’s right up my alley. It’s exactly what I really love to do.”
Garcia is now in the main event again on August 10th fighting Jim Alers in a 155 pound title eliminator in Biloxi, Mississippi. The Bare Knuckle Championship will stream this fight live for free at bareknuckle.tv
Garcia is holding his training camp in his hometown of Plainview as he prepares for this big fight.
