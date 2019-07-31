LPD asks witnesses of fatal June crash to come forward

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for people who witnessed a fatal crash that took the life of 69-year-old Juan Trevino on June 29 at 27th Street and Avenue Q.
LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit wants to speak to the driver and passenger of a white SUV – possibly a Nissan Armada – that was near the crash scene, according to LPD.
The department wants those witnesses to contact Detective Jason Rodgers at 806-775-2825.
The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. between a 2000 model GMC pickup and the 1983 Chevy pickup Trevino was driving. An initial report from LPD states the GMC was going north on Avenue Q, while Trevino was traveling east on 27th Street and the two hit each other at an intersection.
Trevino died later in the hospital, and the two in the GMC were also hospitalized, but with moderate injuries.
Investigators also want anyone who could have also witnesses the crash to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
