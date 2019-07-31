Lubbock County Commissioners to establish Veterans Treatment Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County has multiple specialty courts such as a DWI court, an adult drug court and a re-entry court. But, Lubbock County is establishing a new court especially for veterans.
Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said a veterans treatment court is much needed in Lubbock County.
“The veterans court will be a specialty court that will focus pretty much exclusively on veterans, and mostly on veterans that are just returning from combat that are having issues,” Parrish said.
He said many veterans have already been identified as potential candidates for this program, which will help men and women into a diversion program after being accused of committing a crime.
“It’s been wildly successful in other parts of the state, and so we’re really looking forward to creating one here in Lubbock to take care of those men and women who served us overseas and now are coming back and trying to be part of us again,” Parrish said.
Parrish said establishing the veterans court has been a team effort and running it will take many entities working together.
“Not just the judge, but it also takes the district attorney, it takes the defense attorneys, it takes psychologists. It takes community involvement, everybody working together to make sure these men and women are taken care of,” Parrish said.
Once a veteran is identified as eligible, they will go through an interview process before entering the program which lasts between 18 months and two years.
“Whatever they’re charged with, whatever crime that this veteran is charged with, if they successfully complete this program, then that charge is dropped and the record expunged,” Parrish said.
Although the program is in lieu of a trial, Parrish said it is not a get out of jail free card.
“If you are a veteran and you’re in this program, you’re going to be required to do a lot of work and the judge is going to hold you accountable,” Parrish said.
Judge Parrish said the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court will pass the resolution for the veterans treatment court at their next meeting on August 12th.
His hope is to see the first veteran participate in this program by the end of this fall.
