Multiple people taken to hospital after crash near 50th and Ave. Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 11 a.m., emergency crews were called to a crash near 50th and Avenue Q.
Firefighters and EMS worked for several minutes to get the driver and passenger out of the car involved. According to KCBD staff on the scene, two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The driver of the pickup did not seem to be severely injured.
Police officials have not reported the severity of injuries at this time.
