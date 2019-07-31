Patrick Mahomes launches new cereal

By Devin Ward | July 31, 2019 at 6:52 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 6:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes launched a new cereal called, "Mahomes Magic Crunch."

The cereal is available at Hy-Vee and people can begin purchasing the product starting tomorrow.

Hy-Vee stores are mostly found across the midwestern states, and those are going to be the only places that will be stocked up on 'Mahomes Magic Crunch'.

Mahomes signed a three-year endorsement deal with Hy-Vee and is rolling out his cereal starting tomorrow.

