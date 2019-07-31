Pay It Forward: Gifting the children of St. Joseph’s Youth Group

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipients were the children of Lubbock’s Saint Joseph Youth Group.
The group had planned to take a trip to Steubenville, Ohio this month and had some fundraising to do. Leaders of the group also thought they were going to make the children pay for their own meals.
So, KCBD NewsChannel 11 and WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised the youth group at the church with a monetary donation.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
