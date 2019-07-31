Pigskin Preview: Hart Longhorns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a 3-7 season, The Hart Longhorns enter 2019 with a new head coach as two year assistant Christian Brooks moves up to take over the pigskin program.
“We so a few more kids than we had in the past so I’m hoping we will have a decent season. I’m brand new at it so we are taking it one day at a time and trying not to make too many mistakes. I know a lot of them came and said coach we’re excited that it was you that took over. I was like well I hope we can keep it that way.”
Hart plays Lazbuddie, Motley County, Amherst on their non-district schedule. Coach Brooks has some specific goals this season.
“To get better every chance we get. Get better in the classroom. Get better everywhere we can. We need to build a reputation.
