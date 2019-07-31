Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swifts went 8-2 last season in the first year under coach Steven Moore and he looks for more in 2019.
“We are looking to build on that. I think they are excited. I think they’re ready to get back at it again. When you have success in other sports, that always leads to the next sport so hopefully we can grow some success from other sports into football as well.”
Coming off another District Championship season, the Swifts look to keep things rolling with this season’s goals.
“The obvious one is to win a District Championship, but just get better every week. Keep it simple. I’m not a very smart guy so goals need to be simple.”
