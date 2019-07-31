Pigskin Preview: Paducah Dragons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last season under first-year head coach, John York, the Paducah Dragons went 6-4-1 and made the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
Now entering his second year leading the Pigskin Program, York looks to lead the Dragons to new heights.
Where coming into the season, the Dragons look to fly past their competition with their team speed.
“Speed,” York said. “You know, we have quite a bit of speed. Of course, we have a lot of returners. So, it is going to help us but we still have a lot of work to do because we are still putting our program in. So, it is still going to take some time but we are looking forward to it.”
