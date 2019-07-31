U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway announces retirement from Congress

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Representative Mike Conaway of Midland has announced that he will be retiring from Congress once his term has ended.
Conaway released the following statement on his retirement:
“Representing the people of the 11th District of Texas has been an honor and privilege that I cannot adequately describe. Over the years, Suzanne and I have been blessed to work with the finest group of public servants. They have served unselfishly in an exemplary manner.
“While serving in Congress, I have asked Suzanne and our family to make innumerable sacrifices. She and they have willingly made those necessary sacrifices, but they were still sacrifices. The time has come for me to put Suzanne, my children, and my grandchildren first.
“This chapter in our lives has been more fulfilling than I could ever have imagined. But all things come to an end point, and my 8th term will be mine. I will fulfill my duties to the 11th District by serving the rest of the term.
“I am proud of my career in public service. As a CPA, I think through things in terms of numbers. Including my time in the military, I will have spent 34% of my adult life in public service. I thank each and every person who has given me a helping hand during this journey, including voters, staff, donors, volunteers and friends. I could not have done the job I have done without each of you. My heartfelt thanks to you all.”
Today, Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement following the retirement announcement of Congressman:
“Mike Conaway is not your typical politician – he has an unmatched work ethic, impeccable integrity, and is equal parts conservative, compassionate, and common-sense. As Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Mike led our efforts to pass one of the most important and consequential farm bills in recent history,” said Arrington.
“I will always be grateful for the opportunities Mike gave me during my first term and, most of all, for his friendship and the example he set for me and the entire Congress. While this will be a big loss to West Texas as well as our country, I wish him and Suzie all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”
