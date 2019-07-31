Wait for it...

Neither hurricane in the Pacific, Erick or Flossie, are or will be a factor in our local weather. You can track these and other tropical systems using the interactive radar here (and in our free weather app) by activating the Active Tropical Track in the Overlays section (in the Layers menu, ower right). Tap/click any one of icons on the radar screen for additional information. You also may want to try the Active Model Track, though the image will be less cluttered with it off.