LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect more of the same weather through the end of the work week, with hot afternoons and very warm nights. My forecast has some heat relief, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms, ahead. You’ll just have to wait for it. Read on for more about the weather as July ends and August begins.
Yesterday a stray shower developed near O'Donnell, dropping 0.18" of rain in the gauge at the automated TTU Mesonet weather station on the north side of town. It's possible, though unlikely, a similar stray shower could develop during peak heating the next few afternoons.
There will be more heat the next few afternoons as high pressure settles in over West Texas. It will help keep our sky mostly fair, winds light, rain chances near zero, and high temperatures in the 95 (west) to 103 degree (east) range the next few afternoons. Lows will range from the upper 60s in the cooler northwest viewing area to the upper 70s in the warmer eastern viewing area.
Some relief from the heat arrives this weekend, along with a slight chance of storms both Saturday and Sunday. Lubbock area temperatures are expected to range from the mid-70s Saturday morning to the low 90s Saturday afternoon, and from near 70 degrees Sunday morning to near 90 Sunday afternoon.
Neither hurricane in the Pacific, Erick or Flossie, are or will be a factor in our local weather. You can track these and other tropical systems using the interactive radar here (and in our free weather app) by activating the Active Tropical Track in the Overlays section (in the Layers menu, ower right). Tap/click any one of icons on the radar screen for additional information. You also may want to try the Active Model Track, though the image will be less cluttered with it off.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 65°, three degrees below the average for the date. The high was 97°, four degrees above the average high. The July 29 record low is 60° (1965, 1971, and 2000) and the record high 104° (1946). For today, July 31, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 56° (1971) and the record high 104° (1934).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:48 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 6:59 AM CDT.
