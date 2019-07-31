Woman indicted after March stabbing at east Lubbock club

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted a woman after a stabbing at Club Truth on March 21, 2019.
The indictment accuses 20-year-old Johnnie Marie Rangel of stabbing another woman multiple times with a pocket knife.
According to the police report, police were called to the 2800 block of East Parkway Drive just before 4 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery.
The police report says the stabbing happened in the parking lot of Club Truth, and also says the victim did not know Rangel at the time of the stabbing.\
Officials state Rangel left the scene before police arrived.
Rangel was arrested in July but bonded out the next day.
The indictment charges Rangel with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
