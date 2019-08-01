Brownfield ISD issues raises to all employees

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously during a Wednesday night board meeting to approve raises for all employees in the district.
The board chose to use all the funds that were provided by the passage of House Bill 3 for the raises, even though the law requires a minimal use of 30 percent.
This puts Brownfield in a small percentage of school districts in the state that used all of its funds for teacher’s raises. It also makes Brownfield one of the highest-paying districts in the region.
