Cardinals, Lubbock caterer team up for local shoe drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ashley’s Own Eats and Treats, and Cardinal’s Sport Center will team up to host a shoe drive from now until Saturday, Aug. 12 to help out Lubbock-area children in need.
The drive, called Walking Into Success, will collect shoes to donate to Family Promise of Lubbock. The purpose is to provide at least 100 pairs of shoes for area children.
To participate, anyone can buy discounted shoes or drop off new shoes at Cardinal’s, located at 6524 Slide Rd. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
The shoe drive will end with a celebration in the parking lot of Cardinal’s from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 12. There will be live music, food and some giveaways.
