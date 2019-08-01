Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, if you are late for work you can blame it on a power outage early this morning – well, that’s if you live in West Lubbock.
- Lubbock police say a truck hit a utility pole near 34th Street and Milwaukee Avenue just after midnight.
- The crash knocked out power to more than 2,000 people. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
Lubbock Power & Light is lowering rates again.
- Starting today, LP&L will lower the power cost recovery factor because of lower wholesale power and natural gas prices.
- Customers should see a difference in their next utility bill.
An explosion at an Exxon Mobil plant in Baytown injured 37 people Wednesday. All injuries were minor and no one was killed.
- The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. and those around the city were sent a shelter-in-place order, but that was lifted after three hours.
- All employees of the plant are accounted for and there is no word yet on what caused the explosion.
In national news, the federal reserve made its first rate cut in more than a decade Wednesday, lowering its benchmark rate by a quarter point.
- The target range for its overnight lending rate is now down 25 basis points, to 2 percent to 2.25 percent.
- The committee called the current state of growth “moderate” and the labor market “strong," but decided to loosen policy anyway.
Bringing it back locally, today will be hot but heat relief is coming.
- Highs are expected to get close to, or reach about 100 degrees.
- High-90s are expected to finish off the week, but Sunday’s high is in the low-90s with a small chance of rain.
