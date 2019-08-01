LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eight so far. Eight times this year Lubbock, at the airport (the official site of the city’s weather record), has recorded a triple-digit high temperature. More are likely before the advertised heat-relief arrives.
Lubbock this year so far has recorded eight 100-Degree-Days, which is a day the temperature reaches at least 100°. As I've noted before, in practice it's any day the temperature hits at least 99.5° since we round up and report maximum (and minimum) temperatures in whole degrees. Today and tomorrow could take us to ten, which is the annual average for Lubbock.
This will be another mostly sunny day, with a slight breeze and a very hot afternoon. In the KCBD viewing area highs will range from the upper 90s west to about 105° east. Another mostly fair and very warm night will follow.
A few more clouds but at least as hot tomorrow. Highs again will range from the upper 90s in the far western viewing area to about 105° in the far eastern viewing area. There is a slight chance for a few thunderstorms in the northwestern viewing area Friday night.
A cold front will move south through West Texas late Friday night through early Saturday. Cooler air and a slight chance of thunderstorms will follow Saturday and Saturday night. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.
Even cooler air filters in Sunday, with the slight chance of storms/rain gradually diminishing. The potential for measurable rainfall is poor through the weekend.
Lubbock's total July precipitation (measured at the airport) was 4.51", which is 2.60" above the July average. Total precipitation for 2019 so far is 13.45", which is 2.29" above the average year-to-date of 11.16". At this point last year the total was 4.60".
Another slight chance of storms is in our forecast for Tuesday, but the high-pressure area bringing this week’s heat and generally dry weather will return next week. More hot weather, including possible triple-digit heat, is in my extended forecast. That forecast is available here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App (download it for free at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather).
Lubbock's low yesterday was 70°, two degrees above the average for the date. The high was 99°, six degrees above the average high and the 49th 90-Degree-Day of the year. The average count is 54 for the year to date. The July 31 record low is 56° (1971) and the record high 104° (1934). For today, August 1, Lubbock’s average low is 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 55° (1925) and the record high 106° (1966).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:47 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:00 AM CDT.
