Furniture store to host grand re-opening to thank community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - De Colores Furniture at 2614 130th St. will host a grand re-opening event from noon to 2 p.m. today and Friday to thank community members for their help in restoring its facilities.
The store was closed for a short while because of damaging wind and heavy hail during late May storms earlier this summer. This re-opening event is a way to thank the many people who came out and helped move equipment and ready the store to open up again.
The event will also include a cook-out.
This store has also been featured on KCBD NewsChannel 11 before. A carpenter from the furniture store built and installed a blessing box for the First Baptist Church in Smyer in late-April.
That blessing box is meant for people to donate food for the needy. Watch that story below:
