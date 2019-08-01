Furniture store to host grand re-opening to thank community

De Colores Furniture, at 2614 130 St., will have a grand re-opening event on July 1 and 2, to thank community members for help restoring its facilities. (Source: De Colores Furniture)
By Michael Cantu | August 1, 2019 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 10:50 AM
The De Colores Furniture store in South Lubbock was heavily damaged by storms in late-May.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - De Colores Furniture at 2614 130th St. will host a grand re-opening event from noon to 2 p.m. today and Friday to thank community members for their help in restoring its facilities.

The store was closed for a short while because of damaging wind and heavy hail during late May storms earlier this summer. This re-opening event is a way to thank the many people who came out and helped move equipment and ready the store to open up again.

The event will also include a cook-out.

This store has also been featured on KCBD NewsChannel 11 before. A carpenter from the furniture store built and installed a blessing box for the First Baptist Church in Smyer in late-April.

That blessing box is meant for people to donate food for the needy. Watch that story below:

