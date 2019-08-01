Gaines County man indicated for April shooting of Seagraves officer

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Gaines County grand jury has indicted Daniel Ray Garcia for attempted capital murder of a police officer and aggravated assault on a peace officer – both considered first-degree felonies.
This indictments comes after an April 29 incident in which Garcia fled from an officer during a traffic stop, then shot Seagraves Police Officer Matthew Zalewski. Garcia was also shot by Zalewski, as he returned fire.
That same grand jury also found Zalewski was justified in his actions and did not indict him on any charges.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.