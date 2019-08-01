KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Billy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Billy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Billy is a 3-year-old shepherd mix who has been with LAS for six months.
He has made friends with all of the roommates he’s had, and is a laid back dog.
Billy’s adoption fees for Thursday, Aug. 1, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
