LP&L rate decrease explained

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting today, Lubbock Power and Light is lowering their pass-through rate by 18.7 percent for the months of August and September.
This rate decrease will mean the average customer can expect to see about a $42 drop from this time last year.
A representative of LP&L said people use more power during the summer months, which is why you see an increase on your bill.
But, he said lowering the pass-through rate in August and September is to help stabilize the amount customers have to pay over the course of the year.
Matt Rose, spokesperson for Lubbock Power and Light, said people use more power during the summer, and therefore see a higher bill each month.
To help stabilize the amount customers pay over the course of the year, LP&L decided to lower their pass-through rate for the months of August and September.
“We have been able to go out there and actually lower the main component of our rate,” Rose said.
The Power Cost Recovery Factor, or pass-through rate, is LP&L’s cost to either buy or make the power they provide to their customers.
Rose said this rate is the company’s largest cost driver, and therefore the largest component of your bill- making up 70 percent of the rate.
“Over the next two months, they’re going to see about a 20-dollar savings per thousand-kilowatt hour usage, which is substantial,” Rose said. “If you are a customer that has all electric service and no natural gas service, then you are going to see an even larger decrease.”
Rose said the rate decrease was made possible by two factors. One is the new power contract LP&L entered into in June and the second is lower natural gas prices.
“When you take the new contract, which is more beneficial for our customers, and you take those lower natural gas prices, we’ve seen that as we approach the two hottest months of the year, being august and September, we’re in a position where we can lower that pass-through rate for our customers.” Rose said.
This is the second time LP&L has decreased their pass-through rate this year. The first time was in June.
“You’ve seen a sizable drop in our rate from where we were last year, and if you look at it over a two year period, you see that we’ve been able to lower that rate a total of five times,” Rose said.
In October, rates will go back to where they previously were. At that point, LP&L will look at their projected costs to set a rate based on that.
