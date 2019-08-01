LP&L truck standing on-end after unloading mishap

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 2 p.m. an LP&L truck ended up standing on-end after an incident involving heavy materials. It happened at Nix Electric at 720 Southeast Loop 289.
Matt Rose with LP&L says as of now, the details are limited, but believes the truck and the lift/crane was being used to unload heavy items.
As of now, there are no reports of injury, but how the truck will be set down may be a problem.
Crews are on the scene, trying to determine what to do next.
KCBD is also there, gathering more information.
