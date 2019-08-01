LP&L truck standing on-end after unloading mishap

LP&L truck standing on-end after unloading mishap
Crews are trying to figure out how to remedy this situation involving an LP&L truck. (Source: Katie Main KCBD)
By Amber Stegall | August 1, 2019 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 3:38 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 2 p.m. an LP&L truck ended up standing on-end after an incident involving heavy materials. It happened at Nix Electric at 720 Southeast Loop 289.

Matt Rose with LP&L says as of now, the details are limited, but believes the truck and the lift/crane was being used to unload heavy items.

As of now, there are no reports of injury, but how the truck will be set down may be a problem.

Crews are on the scene, trying to determine what to do next.

KCBD is also there, gathering more information.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.