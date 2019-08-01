Lubbock Director of Water Utilities says five new water towers are going up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is growing and because of this, the city came up with a plan to make sure the elevated water towers are functioning as efficiently as possible. The plan includes adding five new water towers.
"We modeled the entire system and looked at what the best arrangement of elevated storage tanks would be for us to make sure that's the pressure system that our citizens need,” he said. “We’re pumping a lot of our water from pump station to pump station to maintain some of the pressure in the system."
He says that when the new towers go up, they will reduce pumping, which will help them to save power and money.
“We'll be able to pump less money to pressurize our system which saves us money and power."
Aubrey says the City of Lubbock’s Water Utilities department will pick up as much of the tab as they can. And rates may not take a hit for the next fiscal year.
"Right now, the City Council is considering the rate increases for the next fiscal year, which starts October 1 and right now, our financial models are showing that there will be no increases with these projects in place."
Some water towers that are up will come down including ones at Avenue W and 35th street, Genoa Avenue and 74th street, and Indiana Avenue and 50th street, but the latter will be replaced by a new one.
Four new locations will have water towers installed including at Avenue P and 82nd, University Avenue and 3rd street, Milwaukee Avenue and 104th street, Quaker and the Clovis Highway.
The towers will be going up over the next five years. Construction for two of the towers is set to begin in the fall.
