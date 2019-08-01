Music Festival to benefit For the Kids initiative

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The For the Kids benefit will take place from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Cook’s Garage, 11002 Highway 87.
The benefit will include an all-day music festival with food and drinks. Cash donations taken at the door will go towards providing shoes, sock and coats to children in need around the Lubbock-area.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and cash donations are only accepted.
But for those who cannot make the event there is an option available to mail in donations. Those can be mailed to Jere Lowe, at P.O. Box 6654, Lubbock, Tx, 79493.
In the past, this initiative has been able to help more than 1,000 children.
A list of performers can be found below:
- 11-11:20 a.m. - Ryan Spivey
- 11:30-11:50 a.m. - Jenni Dale Lord
- Noon-12:50 p.m. - Kenny Maines, Cary C. Banks and Jerry Brownlow
- 1-1:20 p.m. - Wade Parks
- 1:30- 1:50 p.m. - John Reid, Amber Pennington-Bjerregaard and Michael X-Ray Corbin
- 2-2:50 p.m. - John Sprott, Sean Frankhouser, Miz Ayn and Hayley Burton Trio
- 3-3:20 p.m. - D.G. Flewellyn
- 3:30-3:50 p.m. - Gary Nix, Lonnie Kuss and Brian Ashburn
- 4-4:20 p.m. - Robert Lopez
- 4:30-4:50 p.m. - Junior Vasquez
- 5-5:20 p.m. - Ron Riley
- 5:30-5:50 p.m. - Lesley Sawyer
- 6-6:20 p.m. - Kent Mings
- 6:30- 6:50 p.m. - Lonnie Joe Howell
- 7-7:30 p.m. - Jere Lowe, Steve Fillipp, Solya and Phoenix Lowe
