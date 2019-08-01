Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Spur Bulldogs went 7-3 in 2018 but missed out on the pigskin playoffs.
They graduated three players off of last years roster, but they bring back a plethora of speed.
Plus, head coach Tate Clark returns for his second season leading the "Dog Pack", and that looks to be a big strength heading into 2019.
SPURPIGSKIN PREVIEW: The Spur Bulldogs went 7-3 in 2018 but missed out on the pigskin playoffs. They graduated three players off of last years roster, but...www.facebook.com
“It is awesome,” Clark said. “Even during summer workouts, the kids knew my offense. So, I could call any play and they know exactly what it is now. Our defense, it is something that we have run in the past but we brought it back up and the kids know what we are doing in it. So, I think we are going to be able to come in and hit the ground running, and get after it.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.