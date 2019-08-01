Pigskin Preview: Whiteface Antelopes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Whiteface Antelopes made some strides in 2018, finishing the year 3-7.
Under Head coach Adam Cline, the Antelopes look to lean on their senior leadership heading into 2019.
“Yeah, it was a good thing last year. You know, we won some games, we went to basketball and they got better from the year before,” Cline said. “We went track and had a great track season, we took a lot of kids to regionals and even a kid to state. I think we have done a good job of moving up the ladder, and they are hungry and want to be successful.”
