South University Avenue near Lubbock-Cooper East Elementary reopened with restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Thursday, August 1, 2019, south University Avenue, from FM 1585 to 134th Street, will be reopened with restrictions. Access will be limited to Lubbock-Cooper East Elementary traffic ONLY. Parents and school staff will need use FM 1585 and University Avenue for access to Cooper East Elementary. In addition, south University Avenue from 138th Street to 146th Street will be closed for the next phase of maintenance. Homeowners living within the work zone will have access. All other traffic will need to take alternate routes.