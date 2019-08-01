Tech to host Back to School Fiesta Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s College Connect will host the 20th Annual Back to School Fiesta event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, on the west side of Jones AT&T Stadium.
During this event, members of the university and community will provide educational information to students and parents on college admission, child care resources, college financial aid and nutrition.
This is a free event that will include food, entertainment and bilingual activities. Students will also have the opportunity to get a free backpack filled with school supplies, but those will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The free food will be available throughout the day.
More information on this event can be found on the College Connect section of the Tech website.
