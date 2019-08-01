Triple Digit Heat Expected Friday Afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High pressure ridge stationed over the central US will continue to keep the South Plains hot with few rain chances in the 7-day forecast.
Temperatures tonight remain pleasant as they fall into the low to mid 70′s by sunrise. Friday afternoon temperatures will reach triple digits across much of the viewing area.
A cold front will arrive Saturday bringing relief with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90′s, a chance for shower and thunderstorm development through the region, though chances at this time look low as high pressure makes it difficult for moisture to reach the ground.
Sunday will be even cooler with temperatures starting in the upper 60′s and only increasing into the upper 80′s and a few low 90′s as northerly wind and additional clouds help to keep temperatures mild for this time of year.
A slow warming trend will begin Monday and a slim chance for afternoon/evening showers to develop will exist through the week while temperatures slowly trend back into the upper 90′s to end the work week.
