Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, two Texas state lawmakers, including one from Lubbock, are facing disturbing allegations.
- The head of a conservative political group says Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Representative Dustin Burrows, of Lubbock, offered him media credentials in exchange for targeting 10 Republicans lawmakers during the 2020 primary elections.
- Bonnen and Burrows have denied the situation and the list, saying they support all members in the house.
- Read more here: Lubbock Rep. Dustin Burrows silent; Lubbock CO. GOP, House Speaker Bonnen demand release of alleged recording of meeting
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Mexican national who is wanted on one charge of indecency with a child.
- Alejandro Nuñez-Beltran, a 25-year-old man, was last seen in the Lubbock area.
- He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
- Those who have any information on Nuñez-Beltran are asked to call LSO at 806-775-1600.
- Read more here: Lubbock County Sheriff searching for Mexican National wanted for sexual assault, indecency with a child
President Donald Trump announced that he is imposing another 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of good made in China.
- That will include everything from smart phones, computers, TVs, clothing, shoes and even baby products.
- The news sent stocks plummeting on Wall Street.
- Trump says China’s president is to blame for failing to reach an agreement.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: China threatens countermeasures if Trump hikes tariffs
The relationship between the U.S. and Russia may turn even more rocky as the Pentagon takes actions that will likely provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- The U.S. is preparing to test a new, non-nuclear mobile-launched cruise missile that is developed to challenge Russia.
- This comes as the U.S. is expected to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Moscow, signed during Ronald Reagan’s administration.
- Read more from the AP here: US-Russia arms control treaty dies; US to test new weapon
Read more Thursday stories here:
- Advice for cooling your home when freon production stops
- Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd to retire from Congress
- “I was shocked”: Two GOP lawmakers describe recording of House Speaker Dennis Bonnen
- What to expect from LP&L’s summer rate drop
- LP&L truck standing on-end after unloading mishap
- Cardinals, Lubbock caterer team up for local shoe drive
- Gaines County man indicted for April shooting of Seagraves officer
- Music Festival to benefit For the Kids initiative
- Tech to host Back to School Fiesta Saturday
- Brownfield ISD issues raises to all employees
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Billy
