Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Rep. Dustin Burrows caught up in Texas Capitol scandal, sheriff’s office ask for help to find man suspected of child indecency and China threatens U.S. after tariff hike announcement

By Michael Cantu | August 2, 2019 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 6:20 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, two Texas state lawmakers, including one from Lubbock, are facing disturbing allegations.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Mexican national who is wanted on one charge of indecency with a child.

President Donald Trump announced that he is imposing another 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of good made in China.

  • That will include everything from smart phones, computers, TVs, clothing, shoes and even baby products.
  • The news sent stocks plummeting on Wall Street.
  • Trump says China’s president is to blame for failing to reach an agreement.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: China threatens countermeasures if Trump hikes tariffs

The relationship between the U.S. and Russia may turn even more rocky as the Pentagon takes actions that will likely provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • The U.S. is preparing to test a new, non-nuclear mobile-launched cruise missile that is developed to challenge Russia.
  • This comes as the U.S. is expected to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Moscow, signed during Ronald Reagan’s administration.
  • Read more from the AP here: US-Russia arms control treaty dies; US to test new weapon

Read more Thursday stories here:

