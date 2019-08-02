KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tanner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tanner, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Tanner is a 1-year-old basset hound mix.
He is having a lot of trouble adjusting to shelter life, and has started to shut down, so this pup desperately needs a home. He is short and stout, so he doesn’t need a lot of room.
Tanner’s adoption fees for Friday, Aug. 2, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
