Lubbock man facing 25 to life for Picantes robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joseph Gonzalez Jr, 37, of Lubbock has been convicted of aggravated robbery of Picantes restaurant back on Jan. 27, 2017.
A jury handed down the conviction Thursday. Gonzales faces 25 to life for the crime. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.
Police say three suspects entered the restaurant at approximately 8:40 p.m. that Friday. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and told everybody to get on the ground while demanding money and personal property. After taking items from the restaurant, the employees and patrons, the three suspects fled the scene.
Phillip Marcelino Velazquez, 28, of California s still in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. Damian Villarreal is not currently in jail.
Velazquez and Villarreal are still awaiting trial.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.