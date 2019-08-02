Madisyn Cox wins 200m Breaststroke National Championship

By Devin Ward | August 1, 2019 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 8:32 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At the 2019 USA Swimming National Championships, Lubbock-native Madisyn Cox made the most out of her return.

Last year, Cox was forced to sit out of the Nationals because of a positive doping test.

But earlier today, Cox swam past the competition in the 200m Breaststroke to take the gold medal.

Cox swam her four laps in 2:23.84, finishing ahead of Abby Arens at 2:25.80.

The USA Swimming National Championships in Stanford, California, will be going on for the next week, where Cox will look to win additional titles.

