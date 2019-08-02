Mahon Library to receive historic marker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s George and Helen Mahon Library, at 1306 9th St., will receive a historical marker from the Lubbock County Historical Commission with a ceremony to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
The ceremony will serve as a dedication to George Mahon, who served as U.S. House District 19′s first representative. His tenure started in 1935 and lasted for 44 years, until 1979.
Mahon’s work for the West Texas area and parts of the Panhandle include reactivating Reese Air Force Base in 1949, the construction of Interstate 27 to Amarillo and getting federal funding for the City of Lubbock after the deadly 1970 tornado.
It was also after the tornado the library was built in his and his wife’s name.
During the Aug. 10 ceremony the historical commission will unveil the new historical marker, which will sit in front of the library. Speakers for the event include Curtis Parrish, Lubbock county judge; Dan Pope, Lubbock’s mayor; and Janet Neugebauer, author of “A Witness to History: George Mahon, West Texas Congressman.”
This is a free event and members of the public are invited to attend.
