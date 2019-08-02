Missing girl from Plainview found safe

Update:
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview reports a girl who was reported missing last week is safe and now in the care of Child Protective Services.
The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and believed to be in the possession of a woman from Abilene who was a person of interest in an Interference with Child Custody Offense. The young girl showed up with her mother and grandmother during a CPS hearing in Tulia Monday morning.
Original Story: Plainview police, in cooperation with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, are asking for public help as they try to locate 2-year-old Sasha Smith.
They believe Sasha may be in the possession of Stephanie Williams out of Abilene, Texas, driving a Blue Ford Expedition. Authorities say Williams is a person of interest in an Interference with Child Custody offense.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of two-year-old Sasha Smith, police ask that you contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.
