Pigskin Preview: Meadow Broncos

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Meadow Broncos had an unusual season going 1-8-1 in 2018.
They enter 2019 with optimism and a new coach, as Steven Gray was promoted back in mid-march from the defensive coordinator to lead the pigskin program.
Coach Gray told KCBD Sports that their numbers are on the increase and that they will be young and eager heading into this new season.
“You know, (our goal) is to compete, to get better every day, and then at the end of the year fight for the playoffs,” Gray said. “You know, I think the kids are excited about that and willing to do whatever it takes to get there come to the end of the season.”
